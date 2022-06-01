The latest Pennsylvania edition of Super Lawyers magazine recognized 14 attorneys from the Philadelphia office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP.
PHILADELPHIA, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The latest Pennsylvania edition of Super Lawyers magazine recognized 14 attorneys from the Philadelphia office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP. The publication spotlighted the firm's excellence across an array of sectors, including employment and labor, government finance, real estate, environmental law, banking, and immigration.
The 2022 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list includes the following Greenberg Traurig attorneys:
- James N. Boudreau – Employment Litigation: Defense, Employment & Labor: Employer
- Robert M. Goldich– Employment & Labor: Employer, Employee Benefits, Employment Litigation: Defense
- Robert D. Lane Jr. – Real Estate: Business, International
- David G. Mandelbaum – Environmental, Environmental Litigation
- Alexander L. Scarola – Government Finance, Banking
Goldich, Lane, and Mandelbaum have been listed since 2004, while Boudreau has been listed since 2014; Scarola has been listed since 2015.
Attorneys on the 2022 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" list include:
- Giuliano Apadula – Environmental
- Tarik A. Brooks – Banking, Government Finance
- Joshua D. Cohen – Real Estate: Business
- Jennifer Hermansky – Immigration: Business
- Jillian C. Kirn – Environmental
- David B. Lipner – Real Estate: Business
- Kaitlyn R. Maxwell – Environmental Litigation
- Adam Roseman – Employment & Labor: Employer
- Christiana L. Signs – Employment Litigation: Defense
Brooks made his debut on the Rising Stars list this year. Super Lawyers first recognized Apadula, Lipner, and Roseman in 2019, and Cohen initially received that distinction in 2018. Kirn, Maxwell, and Signs have been listed since 2017, and Super Lawyers has recognized Hermansky on the "Rising Stars" list since 2013.
Super Lawyers reports rating approximately 70 practice areas nationwide, using a process of independent research, peer nominations, and evaluation. The publication states it seeks to bring visibility to attorneys who exhibit excellence in practice.
About Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia Office: Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia office has grown from an initial three-attorney Public Finance Practice to include more than 60 attorneys whose practices include Real Estate; Litigation; Intellectual Property; Labor & Employment; Environmental; Government Law & Policy; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; White Collar Defense & Special Investigations; Corporate; Investment Management & Regulation; Immigration & Compliance; Health Care & FDA; and Tax. The Philadelphia office represents a broad range of clients in real estate, manufacturing, health care, financial, and insurance industries, as well as state and local governments, professional services, and energy firms. The office also is known for its pro bono work and community service/social action initiatives in the Philadelphia region.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Nia Meeks, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 215.988.7832, meeksni@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP