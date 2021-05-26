PHILADELPHIA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A. Michael Pratt, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Philadelphia office, has been elected to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of Philadelphia's Board of Directors. In this role, he will support the ADL's efforts as a leading anti-hate organization.
"It is an honor to join the ADL in its vigilance against hate in our society," Pratt said. "As someone long committed to these efforts, I look forward to working alongside like-minded colleagues from across the region supporting and augmenting this vital organization's programs to educate and create awareness about the many issues affecting equity and inclusion for all, in the United States and beyond."
Founded in 1913 in response to an escalating climate of anti-Semitism and bigotry, the ADL's timeless mission is to protect the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all. Today, the ADL continues to fight all forms of hate with the same vigor and passion. A global leader in exposing extremism, delivering anti-bias education and fighting hate online, the ADL's ultimate goal is a world in which no group or individual suffers from bias, discrimination or hate, according to its website.
Pratt is an accomplished litigator, who concentrates his practice on complex commercial, financial, and product liability disputes, having tried cases in state and federal courts, representing financial institutions, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, and governmental institutions, among others.
In his bar association and civic lives, Pratt has helped lead a variety of organizations in a range of activities. He served as the 81st chancellor of the 15,000 member Philadelphia Bar Association and accepted a gubernatorial appointment to serve as a commissioner on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, including serving as vice chairman for four of his six years on the commission.
Other previous leadership posts include serving as chair of the board of trustees of Community Legal Services, Inc., and chair of the American Bar Association's Standing Committee on Pro Bono and Public Service, and president of the Barristers' Association of Philadelphia, Inc., a local affiliate of the National Bar Association. He is a longtime member of the Washington and Jefferson College Board of Trustees, where he currently serves as secretary. Pratt frequently speaks before professional and community groups, contributing to advancing scholarship within the legal community and Philadelphia public life through authored articles and book chapters.
