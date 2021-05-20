PHILADELPHIA, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noting her strong track record of thoughtful public infrastructure financing counseling, particularly amid the fiscal uncertainties unleashed by the pandemic, the Philadelphia Business Journal named Greenberg Traurig, LLP Public Finance & Infrastructure Shareholder Ana C. Montalbán to its 2021 "40 Under 40" list.
The publication honored the recipients at a virtual awards celebration today.
"Ana models the smart, dynamic, and thoughtful lawyering we provide clients in this region and across the globe, so we're thrilled to see her receive this honor," said Curtis B. Toll, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia office. "At a time where national focus increasingly is centered on rebuilding our infrastructure responsibly, Ana's years of diligent and savvy public finance experience are even more worthy of recognition.
"This award is part of what's shaping up to be a banner year for Ana, who was just elevated to shareholder in January – and it's clear the Business Journal recognized what we already saw in her commitment to her practice and to our community," Toll added.
The publication reports fielding more than 300 nominations this year for the 40 coveted awards.
Montalbán joined Greenberg Traurig in 2012 as an associate, having spent time working in the City of Philadelphia's Law Department. She rose to of counsel and then shareholder. She holds undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Pennsylvania.
As COVID-19 impacted the aviation and airline industry, Montalbán served as lead disclosure counsel for a local international airport in a $390 million revenue bond financing, an effort that allowed its leadership to save both significant amounts of money and jobs. This is but one of several such mission-critical deals in which she played a key role in 2020, such as helping to increase the operational capacity of skilled nursing facilities across the United States by shepherding some $814.8 million in securities that helped refinance assets for a client working to safeguard vulnerable residents and employees. She also serves as lead disclosure counsel in yearly issuances for the local water department, whose approach to sustainability and water protection efforts have been held up as an urban model.
That work dovetails with other such business consequential and socially-relevant transactions, such as serving as a key member of a team that financed some $400 million for clients – including one in Pennsylvania – converting solid waste to renewable plastic products, agricultural waste to fiber products, and dump-bound, pre-sold grocery items transformed into nutritional animal feed. Or serving on the bond counsel team that led financing for high-speed rail facilities throughout Florida, a project that issued nearly $3 billion in bonds that addresses transportation and sustainability issues amid deepening climate change issues.
Beyond her practice, Montalbán engages in community efforts important to her, with past pro bono examples through Congreso, VIP, HIAS, Committee of 70 and Women Against Abuse. She also has mentored students and young lawyers of color from her alma mater and through Greenberg Traurig's internal Latinx lawyer affinity group, SOMOS.
The "40 under 40" list is designed to recognize a cross-section of current and future leaders in a variety of industries in the city and region.
About Greenberg Traurig Philadelphia: Founded in 1997, Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia office is home to some 50 attorneys whose practices include Real Estate, Public Finance & Infrastructure, Litigation, Labor & Employment, Environmental, Government Law & Policy, Restructuring & Bankruptcy, White Collar Defense & Special Investigations, Corporate & Securities, Intellectual Property, Immigration & Compliance, Investment Regulation, and Tax. The Philadelphia office represents clients in the manufacturing, health care, real estate, energy, financial, and insurance industries, state and local governments, professional service, and energy firms and individuals.
About Greenberg Traurig's Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice: Greenberg Traurig , LLP has a national public finance practice that consistently ranks among the top bond, disclosure, and underwriter's counsel firms according to The Bond Buyer's nationwide and statewide rankings. Greenberg Traurig LLP's Public Finance Practice has been serving the needs of state and local issuers, underwriters, credit providers, bondholders, and conduit borrowers throughout the United States for more than 30 years in virtually every area of public finance. The firm currently has more than 30 attorneys in the Public Finance Practice in its Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Miami, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Washington D.C., and West Palm Beach offices.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.
