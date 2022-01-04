PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- White Collar Criminal Defense & Special Investigations Shareholder Jessica Natali of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP begins the New Year with a new role: chair of the Federal Criminal Law Committee (FCLC) for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
Natali will lead the organization in steering professional development and advocacy on behalf of hundreds of attorneys who practice in the nine-county region that comprises the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Recognized as one of the nation's largest judicial districts, it features 37 sitting judges in its U.S. District Court, five bankruptcy court judges, 11 magistrate judges, plus the 19 judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.
FCLC centers its work on presenting continuing legal education seminars, advancing policy, and addressing issues concerning criminal defense in federal courts with the goal of helping to ensure fair and equitable access to justice. Her term is one year.
"I am proud to collaborate with and lead this group of talented, dedicated lawyers," Natali said. "During this unprecedented time, it is extremely important for organizations such as the FCLC to continue its work to preserve the rights of defendants in the federal criminal justice system."
As a former Assistant U.S. Attorney in the criminal division, Natali spent more than a decade litigating in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. As a Greenberg Traurig shareholder, she uses that knowledge to inform a host of criminal and civil matters with engagements spanning from allegations of health care fraud to those of public corruption. Natali represents corporations and individuals in complex matters and investigations stemming from federal as well as state agencies, defending against charges related to violations of the Stark Law, qui tam/False Claims Act, the Anti-Kickback Statute, and more.
The Chambers USA Guide-ranked litigator serves as an adjunct law professor at the Temple University Beasley School of Law and is a member of the University of Pennsylvania Law School's American Inn of Court. Natali is also a member of the Women's White Collar Defense Association and the Pennsylvania Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers – organizations where she has held a variety of leadership roles.
About Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice: Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice protects companies and individuals under government scrutiny. GT's creative defense lawyers in the US, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific are at the forefront of white collar defense, with wide-ranging experience in structuring internal investigations, developing guidelines, implementing compliance programs, and addressing issues of voluntary disclosure. Their representations involve alleged securities and commodities fraud, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) violations, health care/pharmaceutical fraud, environmental crimes, money laundering, financial services fraud, public corruption/campaign finance, tax corruption, defense contracting, and bankruptcy fraud. In addition, the majority of GT's litigation shareholders and counsel have first-chair trial experience.
About Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia Office: Founded in 1997, Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia office is home to more than 50 attorneys and more than a dozen practices including Litigation, White Collar Defense & Special Investigations, Labor & Employment, Real Estate, Corporate, Environmental, Restructuring & Bankruptcy, Immigration & Compliance, Investment Regulation, Public Finance and Infrastructure, Government Law & Policy, and Tax. The Philadelphia office represents clients in the manufacturing, health care, real estate, energy, financial, and insurance industries, state and local governments, professional service, and energy firms, and individuals.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Plus Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
