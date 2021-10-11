PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real Estate Shareholder Jon S. Robins of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will lead a full-day livestreamed seminar on commercial real estate loan updates as one of three invited speakers for the National Business Institute (NBI) on Oct. 19, 2021.
The seminar, Commercial Real Estate Loans 2021, will offer insights from both the borrower and the lender perspective. In three separate sessions, Robins will explore the changes wrought on the sector by the COVID-19 pandemic, the current variety of loan options and guarantees, along with outlooks for the overall landscape.
Ranked by Chambers USA Guide for both real estate and real estate finance, Robins handles a broad range of finance, equity investment, and real estate activities for clients in the private equity fund, capital market, institutional lender, REIT, hedge fund, developer, owner/operator, corporate, and investor space. He routinely handles matters in upwards of hundreds of millions of dollars for clients in the hospitality, multifamily, retail, and mixed-used sectors. Robins is based in the firm's Philadelphia office.
Since 1983, NBI has provided practical, skill-based seminars and courses for continuing legal education (CLE). The Wisconsin-based nonprofit institution presents a range of programs -- from state-specific, live events to streaming videos – that offer credit-bearing CLE support for lawyers across the country.
About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 400 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Plus Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.2131, BrezoSchollL@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP