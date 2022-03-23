Labor & Employment Shareholder Kelly Dobbs Bunting of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will serve as a featured speaker for the 2022 Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Annual Employment Law & Compliance Conference in Washington, D.C., taking place March 28-30.
PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labor & Employment Shareholder Kelly Dobbs Bunting of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will serve as a featured speaker for the 2022 Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Annual Employment Law & Compliance Conference in Washington, D.C., taking place March 28-30.
Bunting will present two sessions March 30: from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. "Losing My Religion: How to Deal with an Explosion of Religious Accommodation Requests" and from 3-4 p.m. "Death of the Non-Compete: The Rise of Restrictions on Restrictive Covenants in Employment Agreements."
In the first session, Bunting will discuss recent laws and regulations enacted by states as well as expanded Equal Employment Opportunity Commission guidance regarding employee requests for religious exemptions from mandatory vaccination and other employer policies. In the second, she will discuss federal and state attempts to curtail noncompetition clauses in employment, severance, and other agreements and the potential for more regulation in the future.
The conference will be held in person at the Washington Hilton and simulcast online.
SHRM promotes the role of human resources as a profession and provides education, certification, and networking to its members, while lobbying Congress on issues pertinent to labor management, according to the society.
A shareholder in the firm's Philadelphia office, Bunting is a frequent national and international speaker on nearly all aspects of and trends in employment law and counseling. She most recently presented at both the 2021 SHRM Conference & Expo and the SHRM Talent Conference & Expo 2021.
Bunting serves as co-chair of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice's Workforce Compliance & Regulatory Enforcement Group. She litigates federal and state class and collective actions alleging wage and hour violations, misclassification, overtime, minimum wage, and off-the-clock work. Bunting also defends employers around the country in single-plaintiff litigation involving gender, age, disability, race, national origin, religious, and pregnancy discrimination; harassment and retaliation; whistleblower claims; theft of trade secrets; breach of duty; breach of employment agreements; and restrictive covenants.
