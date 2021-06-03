PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kevin Greenberg, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Government Law & Policy Practice, served as a panelist for a presentation by the U.S. National Committee of the Union Internationale des Avocats(UIA) titled, "On Trial, the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election." The event, held virtually, took place on June 3.
The 90-minute panel discussed the litigation involved with the 2020 U.S. presidential election and its impact globally for 2021 and beyond. The panel featured attorneys, scholars, and journalists from the United States, Spain, London, and Australia who were directly involved with the litigation, analysis, and news coverage of the election.
Greenberg represented the Pennsylvania Democratic Party and a number of elected officials and candidates in a series of lawsuits against the Trump Campaign and other parties in the US Supreme Court, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, and other state and federal tribunals. The GT team won those lawsuits and expanded and secured voter access in the 2020 presidential election held amid the context of the coronavirus pandemic.
Greenberg leads GT's Pennsylvania government law and policy practice and focuses his practice on administrative law, political law, and other government-related matters. A former government lawyer with more than a decade back in private practice, he counsels private and publicly owned companies on state and local regulatory, legal, and policy matters with a focus on the clients strategic objectives and provides advice on matters that will enhance their business opportunities in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania.
Greenberg also regularly works with a wide range of political clients on their election law and compliance matters, ranging from lobbyists and government contractors to elected officials and candidates. He has deep relationships across Pennsylvania and in Washington and has served on transition committees for state and local officials, including the efforts of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.
