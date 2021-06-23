MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Alex the Fish Boy": a unique object lesson in manners and values. "Alex the Fish Boy" is the creation of published author Greer Glanzer, a loving wife and mother who grew up in North Dakota before moving to South Dakota. She is also a retired educator who values the beauty of the outdoors and rural life.
Glanzer shares, "Alex the Fish Boy is a story about caring and sharing with people. It is also a story about manners. When all three attributes are in your life, you will have a sense of peace and love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Greer Glanzer's new book is an enjoyable children's story about family and togetherness.
With a distinctive narrative and vibrant imagery, Glanzer offers a series of lessons on important habits such as listening, using one's manners, and offering thanks for what has been provided.
View a synopsis of "Alex the Fish Boy" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Alex the Fish Boy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Alex the Fish Boy," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing