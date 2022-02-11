MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Papa's Diner": a delightful children's tale about the importance of family. "Papa's Diner" is the creation of published author Greg McGown, a dedicated family man and University of North Carolina at Greensboro alum who has a passion for the outdoors and performing in the church praise band.
McGown shares, "You get to spend an exciting day in the life of your new friend, little Trevor. Trevor is an enthusiastic and friendly young bear who loves his life and loves his family even more! Follow him as he prepares for the busy day ahead of him and enjoys the warm sunshine outside in his grassy yard. All of that soaking up the sun's rays gives him the energy he will need to help his dad at Papa's Diner, the friendly neighborhood diner down the street that his father owns and works at. Little Trevor is learning the family business, while also learning that working hard and helping others are always great things to do.
"His dad helps him to understand the value of having loving and supportive family and friends, which makes Trevor love working at the diner even more! He meets so many interesting new bears every day and gains a lot of respect for his hardworking father. At the end of the day, Trevor is so proud of himself and his dad and he's so glad he gets to spend every day with his family!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Greg McGown's new book will delight and entertain as young readers enjoy a simple story meant for early readers.
McGown's love of family and creative writing is on display within the pages of this endearing tale.
Consumers can purchase "Papa's Diner" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Papa's Diner," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
