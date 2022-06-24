"Éxodo Divino de Bendición: La Libertad Bendice" from Christian Faith Publishing author Gregorio Martinez is an inspiring study on the Word of God as found within the Christian Standard Bible.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Éxodo Divino de Bendición: La Libertad Bendice": a potent reminder of the necessity for faith. "Éxodo Divino de Bendición: La Libertad Bendice" is the creation of published author Gregorio Martinez, a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather who served as a pastor for twenty years.
Martinez shares, "God is compassionate. As you read this book: Exodus of Blessing, you will realize that God is not pleased with the suffering of man, or woman; neither of the suffering of the young man, of the young woman, or of the entire family. On the contrary, it hurts God to see humanity suffer. The people of Israel is the example, because when they were taken as slaves in Egypt, by the Egyptians, who oppressed them, mistreated them, and also despised them; then when God was hurt by the suffering of his people Israel and decided to send a deliverer to bring his people Israel out of slavery ... God sent Moses and his brother Aron to liberate and bring God's people out of suffering, out of oppression, and slavery.
"In the same way, God saw the suffering of the entire world enslaved by violence, hatred, injustice, pride and all vanity, producing in humanity much bitterness, and all kinds of evil. All this torments every human being, oppresses him, tires him, and leads him to destruction. All that God looked at in the world, suffered and sent a liberator: Jesus, the son of the living God, to get every human being out of all that evil ... Jesus is our liberator, our savior, our provider. He has come into the world to save the world from slavery to all evil. You can have peace, love, freedom, and life in abundance.
"Exodus means going out."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gregorio Martinez's new book will inspire and encourage readers who seek a deep connection with God.
Martinez writes in hopes of helping others find salvation through God's grace.
