PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gregory Haynes, a creative storyteller, has completed his new book "Pride": an entertaining piece about a boy named Damon who got inspired by the cleanliness of his aunt's neighborhood. Damon then encouraged his friends to pick up the trash and maintain the neatness of their place. What's supposed to be just an activity for friends became a neighborhood cleanup. It was an eventful day after all!
Haynes shares, "Damon who lives in an area filled with trash and debris visits his aunt who lives where it is very beautiful.
During his visit he observes the benefits of living in a neat and clean environment.
He then inspires his friends and neighbors to help clean their own neighborhood.
In the end they all discover the gratification of taking Pride in where they live."
Published by Page Publishing, Gregory Haynes' educational piece shows the significance of having a clean and neat surrounding. The little boy's courage to take action was such a blessing in their town.
This short story can be used as a tool in teaching kids the importance of tidiness.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Pride" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
