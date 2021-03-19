MEADVILLE, Pa., Mar. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I'm Still Standing" is a true-to-life story about one man's experiences and how God was there for him through it all. "I'm Still Standing" is the work of published author Gregory Owens, a marine, husband, and father of three.
Owens shares, "The book is based on real-life events. It's about how life and different events have changed my life and how God was there for each event. It starts with my early childhood that I can remember and through adulthood, a story of an African American male living in a large family with no brothers, raised by both parent with a Baptist background and a background of the streets of Norfolk, Virginia.
"I have been a marine, a husband, a father of three children. I have also been in combat oversea and on the streets of America but God has guarded me and kept me safe from all harm. I have lived from the east coast to the west coast trying to run from myself. I have also lived on the streets of Portland Oregon and in shelter trying to find who I am. At times I had to pushed family members away in order to stay on the straight and narrow path that God has for me. Only by God's grace that I am able to stand today.
"Special thanks to my family Tracey Owens, Debra Owens, Johnical Owens, Clovita Owens and Sharron Owens.
"Many addicts and people with mental health problems think that there is no way out. You want to stop using; you want the pain to go away, but you don't know how. Every day is a battle between right and wrong and how I can make it to the next day. You want to give up, but you just don't know how. There is a way, and that way is to give up to God. I hope that if you are going through hard times in your life and you feel that no one cares, you don't give up. Remember that the battle is not yours; it's God's.
"This book will inspire you not to give up on life. God bless you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gregory Owens's new book tackles issues that helped him stay on the path God laid for him, adding that it is only with God's grace that he was able to stand today.
