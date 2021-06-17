MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Faith by God": a meaningful journey of a man who puts his faith in God's hands at a critical moment and witnesses God's testimonies of love and miracles that help him realize his purpose of existence. "Faith by God" is the creation of published author Gregory S. Byrnes, a USAF Veteran, a husband, and a father.
Byrnes shares, "Life after death brings a new outlook on how Christ has a personal journey for not only what happened with me but your purpose as well. This is a book of my journey with Christ and the life-after-death episode that pushed myself to a better understanding of what our lives are truly here for. My personal experiences with God to help me be a better disciple of Christ. To follow Christ in a troubled world is a strong commitment and at times very difficult."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gregory S. Byrnes's new book is an encouraging story that helps people who are struggling. This work will give them the strength and will to fully trust in God and surrender oneself to Him; for it is only with God that they will find everlasting peace while fulfilling their purpose.
View a synopsis of "Faith by God" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Faith by God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
