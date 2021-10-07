BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JDog Brands, the veteran-centric franchisor, is gearing up for the release of its new TV show on Discovery, Operation Hidden Treasure, thanks to the sponsorship of military-focused lifestyle company Grunt Style. Grunt Style's mission is to be the leader in instilling Pride in Self, Pride in Military, and Pride in Country. Their ongoing commitment to supporting the veteran community is completely aligned with JDog Brands' goal to reduce veteran unemployment across the country by establishing a veteran-owned and veteran family franchise in every U.S. zip code. Now, Grunt Style is powering JDog Brands' new show to help spread the message of why it is essential to give back to veterans in communities across the country.
"We've always been proud to partner with Grunt Style in our shared mission to give back to the veteran community, but we couldn't be more humbled to have their sponsorship of Operation Hidden Treasure," said JDog Brands CEO Jerry Flanagan. "Having them powering this project makes it all the more special for everyone involved, including the communities that we are helping in each episode."
Operation Hidden Treasures follows enterprising U.S. military veterans and their families whose mission is to salvage and repurpose otherwise unused items and turn them into 'hidden treasures' for people in need. In every episode, two two veteran teams from JDog Junk Removal and Hauling look to recycle or repurpose as much as 80% of the objects that their teams pick up from each job — with unexpected items embarking on a new journey to benefit a family or person in need.
Every episode will also include a "JDog Auction" of an intriguing item discovered during a cleanout and made available to bid on by the public via the JDog website. Profits from every auction are donated to the JDog Foundation, which helps fund PTSD and suicide prevention resources for veterans and their families.
This charitable aspect of the upcoming show also aligns with Grunt Style's overall mission to be more than just a t-shirt company. The Grunt Style Foundation, established earlier this year, is a national nonprofit organization committed to providing life changing resources and experiences in which veterans, service members and their families thrive. The Grunt Style Foundation assists in military transition and sustainment, food insecurities and housing.
"Grunt Style and JDog have great synergy when it comes to our commitment to the success and well-being of our veterans," said Ashley Braune, vice president of brand marketing for Grunt Style. "Partnering with JDog to further support Grunt Style's conversation around 'no veteran left behind' felt like a natural progression and the perfect way to make a difference and highlight how we give back to our veteran communities. We think our fans will truly enjoy the content of the show, from the impact it makes to the hilarity it often portrays. To be involved in something that shows our veterans making a difference and living successful lives really resonates with our commitment as a brand. We are very excited to see this collaboration come to life."
Operation Hidden Treasures will premiere on Discovery on October 10th at 8 am and The American Heroes Channel on October 14th, 2021 at 8:30 pm. For more information, visit: https://www.operationhiddentreasures.com/
ABOUT JDOG BRANDS
Headquartered in Berwyn, PA, JDog Brands was founded by Army Veteran Jerry Flanagan, JDog's CEO, and his wife, Tracy Flanagan, when they recognized the struggle many Veterans faced when acclimating back to civilian life. JDog Junk Hauling & Removal and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care create business ownership opportunities exclusively for Veterans and their families with more than 250 JDog franchises across the country. JDog Brands provide franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step of their business ownership journey. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit jdog.com
###
Media Contact
Julie Green, Mainland, 3125263996, jgreen@hellomainland.com
SOURCE JDog Brands