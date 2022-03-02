MEADVILLE, Pa., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Humility Comes Before Honor": a potent reminder of the comfort one can find through daily devotions. "Humility Comes Before Honor" is the creation of published author Guy Morinville.
Morinville shares, "Our Creator is a God of choice. Therefore, destruction is a choice. Honor is also a choice. A proud heart leads to destruction, but a humble heart brings honor. The absence of humility is pride which will bring certain consequences as a result of not humbling ourselves before God and men.
"Because of a man's haughty heart, he fails to see and reason clearly. His excessive arrogance results in poor decision-making, whereas a man with a humble heart will seek counsel and exercise wisdom in his decision-making.
"It was pride that brought Lucifer and a third of the angels to rebel and be cast out of heaven. Because of his pride, Lucifer will suffer eternal destruction.
"Humility is the true spirit of Jesus Christ. Because of His humility, God exalted Him above all creatures.
"Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time. (1 Peter 5:6)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Guy Morinville's new book will encourage and comfort those seeking God's wisdom.
Morinville shares a heartfelt devotional for new and established believers in hope of empowering others in their faith.
Consumers can purchase "Humility Comes Before Honor" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Humility Comes Before Honor," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing