MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Is Love, Let Love Lead": a potent reminder of the importance of valuing and honoring love. "God Is Love, Let Love Lead" is the creation of published author Gwendolyn Jones, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who retired from a career with state and city governments. Jones holds a BS in religion and a MA in Human Services, Family/Youth Counseling.
Jones shares, "God is Love... 'Let Love Lead' is thought-provoking, spiritually enlightening and hopefully encouraging. While written during a time of political chaos and civil unrest, the title could have easily been no love, no justice, no peace. If the opposite of love is hate, then the absence of God can produce the same. In summary, the book embraces the all-encompassing meaning of the phrase 'God is love.' God Is Love will never be just another feel-good slogan despite how hearing it makes us feel good. The pages contained within demonstrate how God's love must be applied to every area of our lives, especially marriage and family, which is the foundation of our existence. God's love must be extended to our neighbor, coworker, customer, and enemy, which produces the basic concept of who God is. Mark 12:30–31 tells us to 'Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength, love your neighbor as yourself. There are no commandments greater than these' (NIV). When we allow God to lead, his love is manifested in everything we do, every conversation, every action, and every reaction. God's love is never based on skin color, material possessions, money, educational status, job title, physical features, fraternity or sorority, political or professional affiliation, or talent. Hate is so prevalent in the world today; only love (God) can conquer hate.
"A revelation of who God is and who he created humanity to be versus what it has become is crystal clear from the cover to the last chapter. Every human being is born with the capacity to both experience and extend love, but sympathy, concern, hunger for life, lusting, wanting, and needing are emotions that have always been confused with real love, which must begin with God. The ability to love like God loves comes when a spiritual relationship is established with the creator. God's love is the picture of a Shepherd's love; it commits, provides for, takes care of, communicates to listen, seeks to understand, and never ends. The Bible assures us that 'God's love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things' (1 Corinthians 13:7 KJV). 'Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God. Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love. In this, the love of God was made manifest among us, that God sent his only Son into the world, so that we might live through him' (1 John 4:7–9 ESV). God is love... Let Love Lead."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gwendolyn Jones's new book is a thought-provoking discussion with spiritual impact.
Jones provides an encouraging message to stimulate readers' sense of faith in hopes of bringing them closer to God.
Consumers can purchase "God Is Love, Let Love Lead" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "God Is Love, Let Love Lead," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing