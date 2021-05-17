MEADVILLE, Pa., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Learning About Jesus": a charming children's tale of Biblical lessons. "Learning About Jesus" is the creation of published author Gwendolyn Mitchell, a devoted family member and Christian.
Mitchell shares, "Learning about Jesus expresses biblical truth about Jesus, the Son of God, and His agape love for His creation and salvation plan. Children learn of God's grace and mercy in which experienced by real-life children Nijil, Kraig, and Jebreia. This book encourages children to explore life through the eyes of Jesus and to apply the word of God in their daily life to impact those around them.
"Jesus said, 'Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven' (Matthew 19:14, KJV). Therefore, Jesus welcomes children from all across the world to come to Him, learn from him, and to live for Him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gwendolyn Mitchell's new book is a wonderful tool for parents, guardians, and teachers seeking to enhance spiritual resources available to their little ones.
Pairing a sweet narrative with relevant biblical passages, Mitchell provides an easy-to-follow teaching tool or independent read for little ones everywhere.
View a synopsis of "Learning About Jesus" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Learning About Jesus" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
