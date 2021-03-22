MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Evan's Promise": a fascinating tome that brings realizations to readers, enabling them to see how faith can save them in their darkest hours. "Evan's Promise" is the creation of published author H. A. Ayers, a writer who is a firm believer in God.
Ayers writes, "When Evan Hoffmeyer makes a promise to his grandfather at the tender age of nineteen, he finds himself thrust into upholding that promise many years later, causing division and strife within his family. With the help of his wife, parents, and mostly God, Evan meets each challenge daily.
"However, when his cousin Tiffany mysteriously calls from California and shows up unexpectedly in Ohio, Evan discovers a family squabble is the least of his worries. He turns to God for answers, unsure where to begin. Can he complete all tasks charged to him? Will his small, quiet life change forever?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, H. A. Ayers's new book is filled with life-changing lessons that everyone can learn from and apply in their day-to-day lives to overcome any challenges that may come their way.
Through this book, the author aims to give readers inspiration and encouragement that no matter how hard their lives may seem, God will never abandon them.
View a synopsis of "Evan's Promise" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Evan's Promise" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Evan's Promise," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing