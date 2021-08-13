MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Forever Friend Phil": a fun story of true friendship. "Forever Friend Phil" is the creation of published author H, L. Crocker. Illustrations are created by award-winning watercolor artist, Cassandra Crocker.

Crocker shares, "A lone wolf and a spider become unlikely friends. Their unique adventure illustrates the importance of diverse friendships, teamwork, and underestimating no one."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, H, L. Crocker's new book is the second installment in the Critters and Character series.

With an enjoyable storyline and lovingly crafted illustrations, young readers will find an important lesson within the pages of this inspired work.

View a synopsis of "Forever Friend Phil" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Forever Friend Phil" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Forever Friend Phil," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

