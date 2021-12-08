MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Arc of Existence": a potent opportunity for spiritual growth and a renewal of faith. "Arc of Existence" is the creation of published author H.M. Hyra, a former high school teacher, active basketball coach, and writer with an intense interest in psychology and religion.
Hyra shares, "Often, a circle is considered a symbolic way to express the fullness of God's essence. Human existence has a connection with God and his will. The Arc of Existence presents the part of the circle that deals with human existence from beginning to one's eternal presence in God's eternal kingdom.
"Our transcendent God has revealed himself as the Trinity of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. God created man out of nothing, sustains our existence with the immanent power of caring for our eternal welfare.
"The reader is welcome to join the author's view of the will of God, where nine components are presented with the intention of joining the spiritual essence of God with man's real-world experiences.
"From the use of sacred tradition, scripture, and the magisterium, the text explores man's journey from conception to natural death. The reader will learn about creation; the human condition; and how reason, faith, and revelation shape our culture and society.
"The reader will explore the fullness of our Creator in terms of God being three persons, distinct yet one in nature. Of course, the Bible is the covenant which reveals truths that reason cannot guide in a significant way.
"Jesus and Mary's real-world exploits give a significant claim that the real world and the spiritual world join where the Catholic Church forms the foundation of man's attempt to live according to God's will.
"Finally, the reader will be exposed to why Jesus came to do the will of the Father that all souls with freewill choices can obtain eternal salvation. Careful consideration of the nine components in comparison with secular world criteria will prompt one to accept the grace of salvation, a gift with eternal consequences."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, H.M. Hyra's new book offers an engaging viewpoint based on the author's Catholic faith.
Hyra offers readers a compelling argument for the balance between the natural and spiritual worlds.
Consumers can purchase "Arc of Existence" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Arc of Existence," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing