MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Flawed Innocence": a potent consideration of modern-day spirituality and purpose. "Flawed Innocence" is the creation of published author, H.M. Hyra, a retired mathematics teacher and passionate Christian.
Hyra writes, "Flawed Innocence presents the nine components needed for a person of the Christian faith to begin to understand what religious people call divine providence. In particular, being a Roman Catholic, the perspective uses as a base the tenets of the Catholic faith. The nine components are set in the framework of an arc. I call this the "Arc of Existence." Divine Providence is what the faithful refer to as the will of God.
"Each component is presented as a chapter of the book. Each chapter presents information dealing with the premise. Each chapter has an editorial section where common concerns are discussed. Also, there will be a section entitled 'Crisis Corner' where important information is discussed pertinent to contemporary times.
"The book begins with the fundamentals of the Catholic Church needed to comprehend the nine components that will follow. After the introduction the text begins with the beginning of the universe and God's transcendent presence. Of course, the use of scripture, sacred tradition, the Magisterium and the real world experiences of prominent people are instrumental in the accomplishment of our task.
"The 'Human Condition' is discussed in terms of man's fallen nature. It is stressed that because of original sin, humans are suspect in their efforts to lead people to their proper end. 'Reasons/Faith/Revelation' is the chapter concerning the ability of man (women) to digest to some degree the immensity of God. The chapter of 'Culture and Society' discusses the fundamental elements common to all societies past and present.
"Chapter 5 begins the exploration of God in relationship to the importance of the universe and the earth in the plan of God. There is a profile of Jesus being both human and divine. His mother Mary plays a prominent role in all of Catholic teachings. In chapter 7 the Catholic Church is discussed as the instrument God has used to further His will in a real world where Satan exists. It is Satan and his followers that must be overcome before human existence becomes the holy perspective that God demands. Finally, in the last chapter there is a view of eternity, from the 'Particular Judgment' to the end times. This is when human existence reaches the pinnacle of possibility which the faithful refer to as heaven."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, H.M. Hyra's new book pairs relevant Scripture with sections for reflection to engage the reader throughout.
By encouraging the reader to ruminate on their own faith, Mr. Hyra hopes to see a renewed faith emerge with a deeper understanding of God.
