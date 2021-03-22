MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Cale the Corgi and the Cranky Bull: Book 2" is an important short story about standing up to bullies. "Cale the Corgi and the Cranky Bull: Book 2" is the work of published author H.M. Stryker, an animal lover who has raised many pets in her hometown in Nebraska.
Stryker shares, "Life on Dale K. Harm's farm
Is often peaceful and full of charm.
The animals are friends and all get along.
They may argue a bit, but very little goes wrong.
But one day, Mr. Harm brings home a new bull
And out the window goes the farm's peaceful lull.
The bull's name is Danny and he's big and mean:
He's the biggest and baddest bully the farm has seen!
When he makes Cale's friend Clarice cry
The corgi knows she has to try
And teach Danny the error of his ways
Before he brings in dark and gloomy days."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, H.M. Stryker's new book is a piece of literature that children of all ages can learn from. After all, life would be much easier if bullying did not exist.
