PITTSBURGH, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Latest ezW2Correction, enterprise version is available for business owners that need to process forms with PDF and efiling features for faster processing. The enterprise version allows for importing both previous and corrected data and also allows for importing data from ezW2 software. Halfpricesoft.com offers ezW2Correction with SSA approval to print W2 and W3 Correction forms on plain white paper for customer convenience. Please review feature list below to select the right version for your company needs
"ezW2Correction is now offering PDF and efiling features for ease of use to business owners and tax professionals." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.
The enterprise version is $169.00 for a single user version and offers the following time saving features:
efile
Import both W2 Previous and Corrected Data from csv file
Import data from W2 efile document
Features also included in the application include, but are not limited to:
- ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper. This feature is SSA-approved.
- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into PDF format to email it to recipients quickly.
- If pre-printed forms are the preferred method of processing W2 and W3 correction forms, ezW2Correction can also fill data on pre-printed forms.
- ezW2Correction can support unlimited forms, unlimited recipients and unlimited companies with no extra charge.
- 30 day trial version to confirm compatibility before purchase for peace of mind
As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp. The software's point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have better things to do than learn complicated software.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
