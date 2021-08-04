TREVOSE, Pa., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, the massage and facial spa franchise with a mission to bring affordable massage and facial services to everyday consumers, has officially surpassed the coveted 500-unit mark. Since 2004, Hand & Stone has become the premier massage and facial brand in the wellness space, with locations in 34 states and Canada. In the past 12 months alone, the brand has signed over 50 franchise agreements, including deals for 30 new spas in the first half of 2021.
"This year, Hand & Stone is firing on all cylinders as the economy recovers and consumers increasingly look for wellness services," said CEO John Teza. "Now, as we celebrate this landmark achievement in the franchise world, we are excited to continue partnering with qualified prospects across the country."
Some of the new U.S. markets the brand has entered in 2021 include Tampa and Tallahassee, Florida; Holly Springs, North Carolina; Woodbridge, Virginia; Fulton Heights, Arizona; Loveland, Colorado; Long Island, New York; Birmingham, Alabama and South Jordan, Utah.
In addition to its U.S growth, Hand and Stone also acquired the Canadian franchise organization, Massage Experts. The agreement adds 24 Massage Experts franchise locations to the Hand & Stone Canadian-based franchised network of 32.
"This represents a strategic investment in the continued growth of our network in Canada," said Teza. "Our organization began in the U.S. in 2004 and expanded into the Canadian marketplace in 2009. With the acquisition of Massage Experts Canada, our North American network of franchised businesses is more than 500 strong with system wide revenues estimated to exceed $550 million dollars (US) in 2021."
Hand & Stone has also continued its momentum in 2021 by rolling out new services to appeal to the growing consumer demand for health and wellness. For example, the brand recently introduced a CBD massage and facial service.
"Our CBD offerings have been the most successful massage enhancement we've created in the recent past," said Teza. "In addition, our skin care business continues to perform incredibly well as an enhancement for our massage services. Pent-up demand on the consumer side is also continuing to drive our business forward. The personal services sector is effectively Amazon-proof and has seen great success coming out of the challenges of 2020."
Between massage and skin care services and products, spa owners can feel a sense of stability regardless of the economic climate. Hand & Stone also builds on this recession-resistant business opportunity with a membership model, which provides franchisees with access to recurring revenue.
With strategic growth, continued product innovation and a well-positioned business model, Teza says now is an opportune time for qualified entrepreneurs to join the Hand & Stone brand and build on the brand's success in 2021 and beyond.
"We are proud to have 500 units open across the country where communities can come and experience the type of wellness services they desire more than ever," said Teza. "In addition, our size places us in the perfect middle ground between an established concept and an emerging brand with plenty of availability. This creates a truly great opportunity for franchisees."
