WAYNE, Pa., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HandsFree Health™, provider of WellBe®, a secure, HIPAA compliant, voice-enabled virtual health assistant platform, announces Co-Founder Dan Messina will speak at Wednesday's VOICE Global Summit, a 24-hour livestream conference featuring voice technology leaders.
HandsFree Health was chosen as one of more than 100 innovative companies to be featured in this global conference which is attended by over 10,000 people and sponsored by Google Assistant and Reuters.
"The current crisis has accelerated the adoption of technology in the home for healthcare needs," said Dan Messina, Co-Founder, HandsFree Health. "We will explore how voice technology can be applied in a home setting to address many of our everyday healthcare challenges."
The conference will host virtual sessions throughout the day. General registration for the conference is available at: https://www.voicesummit.ai/global. Once registered for the event, you can register for the HandsFree Health session. HandsFree Health is scheduled to present as follows:
Voice Global Summit
Topic: Disrupting healthcare at home with voice
Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Time: 10:30 AM- 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time
Channel: VG3
Dan was recognized in May as a one of the 100 most influential people in the healthcare industry by PM360 magazine. He is featured in the ELITE award's Disrupters category as a leader who is not afraid to disrupt the status quo and change the way the industry operates.
About HandsFree Health™
HandsFree Health™ is committed to creating health and wellness platforms that keep you and your loved ones on track to good health. We make intelligently designed, fully integrated platforms that move quality-conscious health and wellness consumers closer to compliance and optimal health. Individuals love the easy, streamlined support. Employers and healthcare systems value our products' impact on consumer's accountability, compliance, and awareness. HandsFree Health is the parent company for WellBe®. WellBe is the HandsFree Health virtual assistant that connects voice recognition technology with health expertise, keeping your health habits on track.