"The Long March Home": a thoughtful historical narrative. "The Long March Home" is the creation of published author Hannah N. Foust, a native of Missouri who has always loved spending time reading and writing.
Foust shares, "Born in the hills of South Carolina, Ben Jameson, an illiterate young man of eighteen, finds himself volunteering in the burgeoning Confederate army with the nation on the verge of a civil war, after a horrible tragedy leaves him and his siblings orphaned.
"Although he makes lasting friendships along the way, he struggles with his beliefs, trusting God, and the ways of war.
"During one of the bloodiest battles, the Battle of Shiloh, Ben is fatally wounded and left for dead, lost, paralyzed, and with no memory. Can an unlikely stranger from his past bring him healing, renew his faith in God, and get him back home whole again?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hannah N. Foust's new book is an engaging faith-based tale of finding home.
With historical detail and personable characters, Foust's first novel is an energetic and captivating tale of family, faith, and the terrors of war.
