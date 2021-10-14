MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I've Got a Rock in My Pocket": a fun opportunity to present a series of key biblical tales to young readers. "I've Got a Rock in My Pocket" is the creation of published author Hannah Southard, a loving wife and mother who formerly worked as an elementary school teacher.
Southard shares, "I've Got a Rock in My Pocket is about a little boy who discovers that something as small and simple as a rock can tell us so much about our God. This book will take you to several stories throughout the Bible, showing the nature of our God and how He loves us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hannah Southard's new book is a delightful story based in key scriptural writings.
Southard's love of spreading God's Word to children is apparent within the pages of this charming work.
Consumers can purchase "I've Got a Rock in My Pocket" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
