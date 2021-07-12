MEADVILLE, Pa., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Napping in Delilah's Lap: The Pandemic of Pornography in the Pew & the Pulpit": an eye-opening look at a modern social phenomenon. "Napping in Delilah's Lap: The Pandemic of Pornography in the Pew & the Pulpit" is the creation of published author Hannah Thuku Kolehmainen, PhD., a native of Kenya who has worked in psychiatry and physical rehab as an occupational therapist, as well as in geriatrics. She holds a PhD in Christian counseling and lives in Oregon with her family.
Kolehmainen shares, "This book is an urgent wake-up call and how-to manual for people of all ages on how to turn from the self-worship that so easily besets and ensnares us, to the single-minded worship of the lover of our souls, Jesus Christ. As we expose and confess our sin, with the help of the Spirit, God is very able to deliver us from our sinful habits. He will then powerfully use you to deliver others who are ensnared!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hannah Thuku Kolehmainen, PhD.'s new book uses God's amazing plan for our sexuality to address shame, Adverse Childhood Experiences, and topics ranging from compulsive gaming, people-pleasing and perfectionism.
The author challenges readers to employ clearly laid out practical points made within this inspirational exploration of modern hang-ups and partner with the Holy Spirit to find freedom.
