"The Day I Saw God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Hans Mowrey is an impactful and deeply personal account of a spiritual experience that would alter the course of a life.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Day I Saw God": a potent reminder of God's determination to reach everyone. "The Day I Saw God" is the creation of published author Hans Mowrey, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather.
Mowrey shares, "How would you react if someone told you they had seen God? The Scripture immediately comes to mind that no one may see God and live. What if that means that to see God, you must first die? If you are a believer, the Scripture says that you were crucified with Christ, and it is no longer you that live but Christ who lives in you. Could it be that God desires to show himself to all who believe? In this book, The Day I Saw God, a man lays out the experience he had with God and what it has meant to him and his life so far. The life-altering experience is an invitation for each believer to experience more of God. With God, there is always more. The hope of the author is that every person who reads this account will have an increased appetite for the things that God has prepared for the believer. Scripture says that God has prepared good works for us to do since before the foundation of the world. We need to experience more of God to be able to accomplish these things. They will not be accomplished by human knowledge, wisdom, or understanding. We must have the godly wisdom, knowledge, and understanding to accomplish all that God desires for us to do. We must be baptized in His fire, which is His passion, to set us ablaze for the work we are called to accomplish. It is the sincere hope of the author that this book is anointed and will bring each reader face-to-face with the loving God who loves each of us more than we can imagine."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hans Mowrey's new book will inspire and motivate readers to take time for reflection and listen for God's messages.
Mowrey shares a compelling story that is certain to resonate with many as they consider the powerful spiritual message within.
