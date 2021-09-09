LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine recently revealed that Harbor Compliance, a technology provider of compliance solutions, is no. 2,182 on its annual Inc. 5000 list. This is the company's fourth year on the list.
Harbor Compliance was founded in 2012 by CEO Mike Montali and CIO Megan Danz. Since then, it has expanded operations from a one-room office into a 25,000-square-foot headquarters, growing its workforce to employ talent from across the country.
"Our continued growth reflects the increasing value of our services and the agility of our employees," said Montali. "The pandemic dramatically accelerated many trends that led companies to operate across state lines and made regulatory requirements more difficult to manage. Further, companies faced additional challenges during the pandemic, such as states changing their filing procedures, closing their offices, and shifting filing due dates. I'm very proud of how our staff continually adapts to these challenges to shield our clients from them."
"The pace of our service and technical innovation accelerated last year," according to Danz. "Sustaining strong growth means that we have to keep making our clients' lives easier, regardless of how fast requirements and regulations change," she said. "That's why we've introduced several new software features and expanded the breadth and depth of our data resources. As a result, clients can maintain compliance while they undergo all types of changes to their operations without increased workload."
Throughout the pandemic, Harbor Compliance leveraged its technology to continue scaling while working remotely, and it continues to recruit top talent nationwide. A list of the company's current job openings is available at http://www.harborcompliance.com/careers.
Businesses and nonprofits are encouraged to get in touch with Harbor Compliance by emailing info@harborcompliance.com.
About Harbor Compliance
Harbor Compliance is a technology company that enables nonprofits and businesses to maintain compliance throughout the United States. Harbor Compliance software and services simplify licenses and registrations with federal, state, and local governments. For more information, visit http://www.harborcompliance.com.
Media Contact
Dave McCrystal, Director of Marketing, Harbor Compliance, 717-616-5907, dmccrystal@harborcompliance.com
SOURCE Harbor Compliance