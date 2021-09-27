LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harbor Compliance announces the release of Dynamic Disclosures™, a unique software solution that automates compliance with charitable solicitation disclosure requirements. With Dynamic Disclosures, nonprofits can embed code on their websites to ensure that donation pages are up-to-date with disclosure language—even as requirements or organizational information change. In addition, Dynamic Disclosures provides easy access to disclosure language for email solicitations, newsletters, printed solicitations, and other appeals.
Harbor Compliance is a leading provider of state fundraising registration services. Dynamic Disclosures completes the offering by helping organizations meet the changing disclosure requirements, which currently exist in 25 states.
"Nonprofits now have access to the only technology solution that actually simplifies managing fundraising disclosures," said Megan Danz, CIO of Harbor Compliance. "Through a direct link to our proprietary requirements database, users save valuable time researching the requirements and updating their disclosures."
"Compliance is an asset that nonprofits can leverage to demonstrate transparency and build trust with their donors," added James Gilmer, Nonprofit Market Manager at Harbor Compliance. "Dynamic Disclosures enhances our compliance solutions and enables nonprofits to preserve their capacity for where it's needed most—in direct furtherance of their mission."
To learn how Dynamic Disclosures helps organizations maintain compliance and enhance their fundraising, visit the Harbor Compliance website or get in touch.
About Harbor Compliance
Harbor Compliance is a technology company that enables nonprofits and businesses to maintain compliance throughout the United States. Its software and services simplify licenses and registrations with federal, state, and local governments. For more information, visit http://www.harborcompliance.com.
Media Contact
DAVE MCCRYSTAL, DIRECTOR OF MARKETING, Harbor Compliance, 717-616-5907, dmccrystal@harborcompliance.com
SOURCE Harbor Compliance