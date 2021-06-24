MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dry Creek": a poignant historical narrative about a certain family residing at the Dry Creek community in the northwest of Georgia. This a family journey that will draw different kinds of emotions from the readers as they go through the pages. "Dry Creek" is the creation of published author Harlan Parsons, a boy who was raised at the farm and the fourth of eleven children. He worked in the textile industry at the age of sixteen and dedicated more than four decades of his life in the industry prior to his retirement.
Parsons shares, "The events you are going to read are based on true events, to the best of the author's knowledge. The Dry Creek community located in northwest Georgia was a typical farming community with amazing relationships between families. This story starts in the 1930s and continues today, June 2020. This is through the eyes of the author with significant assistance from family and friends.
Not all was perfect, but certain events seemed historically significant enough to warrant preserving for those who would appreciate a hopefully inspiring and true story. Some are entertaining, some are sad, and some are very happy.
A family of whom the dad was an only child and the mom from a family of nine children, find out how many children this couple were parents of.
If you like history, drama, fun, bad times, good times, information, and too much information—this is the book for you. The author's initial intention was to preserve family history, but this amazing community could no way be left out. It seemed to the author that sharing would hopefully be entertaining, interesting, and inspiring."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harlan Parsons's new book is an informative opus recounting the genealogy of the author's family in hopes to enlighten the younger generations about the life before them.
View a synopsis of "Dry Creek" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Dry Creek" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Dry Creek," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
