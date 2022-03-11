MEADVILLE, Pa., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Why Do I Find Myself in These Situations?": a truly enjoyable exploration of a life lived in determined faith. "Why Do I Find Myself in These Situations?" is the creation of published author Harold Alston, a loving husband and father of four with sixteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Alston is a retired Lieutenant Colonel with the United States Air Force who graduated from the University of Utah with a bachelor's degree in banking and finance
Alston shares, "Why Do I Find Myself in These Situations? was chosen because of many unique situations during fifty-five years of flying military and civilian aircraft. All are specific that are unique to this pilot. Many are specific that have not been experienced by other pilots and hopefully will not be experienced on their flights. Heavenly guidance was certainly present in several of these experiences that guided responses, subtly prompted actions, and allowed a very experienced pilot to respond beyond normal human abilities.
"After each individual story, the title question could be asked, but you will enjoy that it was not you who had to deal with the same situations.
"Enjoy!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harold Alston's new book is an engaging exploration of the author's key spiritual and personal moments.
Alston shares a unique look into the life of a career pilot in both military and civilian settings.
