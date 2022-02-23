MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The King's Celebration": an imaginative tale with important scriptural messages. "The King's Celebration" is the creation of published author Harold Harmon, a bivocational pastor at Howell Community Church in New Jersey.
Harmon shares, "God loves us, and His desire for us is to spend eternity in His holy presence. Unfortunately, sin stains us and keeps us separated from God. All attempt to cleanse ourselves only show that we are unable to remove all traces of our sin. Only by being clothed in the righteousness of Jesus can we stand before God. This is the story of one man who wants to attend the king's celebration but sees himself as unworthy to attend because of his outward appearance. Fortunately, the king sees the man's heart and provides a way for the man to enjoy the celebration."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harold Harmon's new book is a delightful opportunity to help young believers understand the promise of salvation and forgiveness.
Harmon shares a vibrant tale for the entertainment and inspiration of young readers and those who love them.
Consumers can purchase "The King's Celebration" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The King's Celebration," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
https://www.christianfaithpublishing.com/books/?book=the-kings-celebration, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing