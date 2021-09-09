MEADVILLE, Pa., Sep. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Etching": an enjoyable and inspiring fiction that will have readers racing to find out what could be unfolding in Beijing. "The Etching" is the creation of published author Harold L. Schmidt, a playwright, composer, and screenwriter. Schmidt resides in Tucson, Arizona, with his loving wife, Sheila, and three dogs, Beatrice, Penny, and Achmed. This is his first novel.
Schmidt shares, "Sometimes, a leap of faith requires three revolutions and a perfect landing.
"When seventeen-year-old, Shay Gerrard becomes the newest US ladies' figure-skating champion, she is one step closer to realizing her dream of winning Olympic gold. Everything goes as planned until a representative of the State Department arrives at Shay's home with stunning news: Shay's estranged father has been arrested in Beijing for attending an illegal house church. Shay insists it must be a mistake. Her father was an avowed atheist. What would he be doing at a house church in China?
"When the news breaks that a US Olympian's father has been imprisoned for his religious beliefs in the host city of the Olympics, Shay is swept up in a political and media firestorm that will follow her to Beijing and threaten her Olympic dream. Shay has never been a believer, but before the Games are over, Shay Gerrard will stun the world and discover that God often uses the unlikeliest people for his greatest good."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harold L. Schmidt's new book is a delightfully surprising series of events that lead to an unexpected ending.
With a creative narrative and affable characters, Schmidt presents a wonderfully vivid piece of literature for the reader's enjoyment.
View a synopsis of "The Etching" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Etching" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Etching," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing