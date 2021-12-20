MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mornings in Proverbs": an encouraging and articulate discussion of the truths found within Proverbs. "Mornings in Proverbs" is the creation of published author Harry Latshaw, a loving husband who worked in the field of veterinary anesthesia for over forty years before retiring in 2016. Latshaw founded Vetamac, a veterinary anesthesia company, after twenty years of related work in the field of veterinary medicine.
Latshaw shares, "This devotional was incubated in the late 1980's when a friend and brother, Tom Borck, encouraged me to read a chapter a day from Proverbs. The chapter to be read corresponded to the day of the month and began a journey that continues to this day. This routine began to really make a difference in the way I approached everyday life. It soon was evident that separating the spiritual life from the secular life was not what God desired. God is interested in our whole life.
"This devotional is intended to provide nuggets that can be gleaned each morning as you prepare for your day. Allow Mornings In Proverbs to lead you into new insights that will enlarge you view of the Lord and your fellow man."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harry Latshaw's new book will engage the spirit and rejuvenate the bond believers feel with God's Word.
Latshaw shares a heartfelt devotional in hopes of helping others live a full life through God's grace.
