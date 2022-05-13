"Surrendered To Christ: A Daily Devotional Guide Examining what it means to be a True Christ Follower as seen through the life and Ministry of Christ Jesus" from Christian Faith Publishing author Harry Wise is a thoughtful and encouraging approach to learning to live as Jesus did and to keep God in every day.
Wise shares, "Have you ever had a desire to possess the faith of Abraham? To stand in God's presence as Moses did? To live a life filled with integrity and dedication like Daniel the prophet? To have a repentant and submitted heart like king David? To possess unwavering perseverance in the face of great tribulation like that of the apostle Paul? To no longer be enslaved, struggle, or succumb to willful sins and temptations? To live in surrendered obedience to Christ Jesus and the Word of God in all areas of your life? This daily devotional prayer study through the life and ministry of Christ Jesus as documented within the four gospels will provide you with the tools needed to live more like Christ as you surrender your heart and life to him each day."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harry Wise's new book is a heartfelt guide to recentering one's life on the spiritual path.
Wise shares in hopes of helping others to embrace and nurture their connection with God through daily devotional work.
