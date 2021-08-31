BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haskell Education is proud to announce that we have been awarded "Best in Show" for our Rover Table as part of the EDspaces Innovations Awards. Edspaces partnered with Learning By Design magazine and a stellar panel of judges in their review of products they determined would have a positive impact on future learning spaces. In addition, we were also extended the third-place award for our innovative Fuzion Sit to Stand student / instructional desking product. We are incredibly proud and humbled to have won two awards for products that are truly having a positive impact on student learning outcomes.
The Rover Table from Haskell Education notably features capabilities that allow it to be easily used and transported within schools and progressive STEAM/Makerspace environments. The innovative classroom furniture design incorporates storage bins, power outlets, stacking stools, and a retractable top. The top of The Rover Table is lifted and folded onto its side, reducing the width of the table to fit through a standard 36" door threshold and other narrow spaces. This foldable design makes transportation a breeze for a student or educator, creating opportunities to share specialized classroom furniture across multiple learning environments.
The Fuzion Sit to Stand Desk from Haskell Education notably features capabilities that allow it to be easily used and transported within schools to include classrooms, transitional spaces and progressive STEAM/Makerspace environments. The innovative furniture design incorporates an adjustable hydraulic height mechanism to support both sitting and standing positions for maximum comfort and flexibility. From K-12 to higher education, these mobile units pack plenty of functionality into their varied footprints. Students burn 15 – 25% more calories per week standing than sitting.
What we know: Cognitive brain function improves increasing creativity, innovation and productivity. Standing has a powerful impact on heart function and circulation. Students standing are more engaged. Students are happier when they can move more especially those with excess energy.
About EDspaces and Learning By Design
EDspaces and Learning By Design have partnered to re-establish and revitalize the EDspaces Innovation Awards. The program will recognize design excellence across a variety of categories and judged by a sterling panel. It will include a Best of Show Award presented during the EDspaces plenary to entrants whose products are evaluated on the different components of innovation. A major focus will be the potential for a positive impact on future learning spaces, integrating technology, space, and pedagogy. Other elements will include the appropriateness of the design solution and the effective integration of the elements of design.
About Haskell Education
Haskell Education designs and manufactures the highest quality furniture for the education marketplace. They serve institutions across multiple segments of learning including K-12, higher education and corporate training departments. Haskell Education's comprehensive portfolio of products are designed to enhance learning outcomes and support the highest levels of student engagement. When results are critical, make a difference with Haskell Education. Learn. Think. Do.™ https://www.haskelleducation.com/
