MEADVILLE, Pa., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life to the Max": a warmhearted reflection on a wide range of events in a busy life filled with family, work, and faith. "Life to the Max" is the creation of published author L. Maxine McQueen, a great-grandmother and prolific writer presently residing in the Midwest with her husband, Mac, two dogs, two cats, and a plethora of fish.
From clowns to chickens to the death of a child, this book will take you through the ups and downs of struggling with and accepting what time hands you as you survive this great world of ours. The book is a compilation of stories about her life events which she has published in newspapers.
Memories of being raised in the '50s and '60s add to Max's humorous accounts of being a farm girl in Central Illinois.
Always ready to see the funny side of life, her tales will keep you laughing and have you looking for the humor in everyday living. Nostalgia, tears, and joys abound within the covers of this book.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L. Maxine McQueen's new book is an entertaining compilation of lighthearted anecdotes addressing a myriad of topics from everyday trials of parenting five boys to the seminal events that shaped her family.
View a synopsis of "Life to the Max" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Life to the Max" at traditional bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Life to the Max", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
