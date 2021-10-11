WARMINSTER, Pa., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Havis, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of mobile office solutions, is excited to release a new line of forklift mounting solutions for the Zebra ZQ520 Printer.
"These customized Zebra mounts provide users with various rugged and secure mounting options," said Sam Barall, Havis National Sales Manager for Enterprise. "Havis printer mounts for the Zebra ZQ520 allow access to all data ports, offer strain relief for wiring, and are quick and easy to install."
Ideal for limited space applications, the Forklift Pillar Mount solutions offer mounting inside, outside, or in line with forklift pillars and are capable of attaching to rectangular pillars up to 3.5" wide. Heavy-gauge steel ensures rugged durability in warehouse applications. The Forklift Under-Seat Printer Mount securely mounts underneath the seat rail. This no-drill solution allows flexible positioning and easy use on either seat side. Users can efficiently replace the paper roll while the printer is mounted.
ABOUT HAVIS
Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001 certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies, and mobile professionals. For more than 90 years, our mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products built to the highest safety and quality standards. The Havis patent and trademark portfolio demonstrates a commitment to developing innovative products and solutions for mobile industries worldwide. Havis currently employs more than 300 people, with headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, and across the globe. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.
