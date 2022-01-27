WARMINSTER, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Havis, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of mobile office solutions, is excited to release a new Rugged Warehouse Logistics Mount, MD-501, which offers a versatile, heavy-duty mounting option that is ideal for Material Handling and many other demanding applications.
"The Rugged Warehouse Logistics Mount provides multiple mounting configurations with incredible flexibility and versatility for warehouse applications", said Sam Barall, Havis National Sales Manager for Enterprise. "With a weight capacity of up to eight pounds and options for AMPS, VESA 75 and VESA 100 mounting patterns, the MD-501 is an ideal solution for a wide variety of applications including forklifts, work carts and work stations."
The Rugged Warehouse Logistics Mount features thermoplastic polyurethane over-molded steel clamps that ensure a robust connection and vibration dampening. It securely fastens to any square, rectangular or round pole from one to four inches, and it permits independent adjustment of the rotation angle at both ends.
Made with the latest advancements in engineered composite materials, the MD-501 thrives in any environment. From direct exposure to the elements to chilled freezer rooms, the MD-501 will not rust or crack under pressure. Its durability and ease of installation aid the work flow of fast-paced warehouse and distribution lines.
ABOUT HAVIS
Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001 certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies, and mobile professionals. For more than 90 years, our mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products built to the highest safety and quality standards. The Havis patent and trademark portfolio demonstrates a commitment to developing innovative products and solutions for mobile industries worldwide. Havis currently employs more than 300 people, with headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, and across the globe. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.
Media Contact
Sara Meyer, Havis, 2159570720, smeyer@havis.com
SOURCE Havis