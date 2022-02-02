WARMINSTER, Pa., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Havis, Inc., a leading designer, and manufacturer of mobile office solutions, is pleased to welcome Lon Allen, Sales Manager for Energy Services.
Lon comes to Havis as an experienced Sales Executive with an engineering background and extensive experience driving sales and adoption of complex technology solutions to public safety, commercial, and health care sectors.
"We are excited that Lon has joined the Havis team as a dedicated resource for the Utility market," says Sam Barall, Havis National Sales Manager for Enterprise. "Lon's expertise in sales, product development, engineering, and customer relationships will expand our offerings and enhance our partnerships."
His passion for developing strong, trusted customer relationships while evangelizing technology solutions to customer challenges makes Lon an ideal addition to the Havis team. Lon is an innovative leader with a proven record of revenue growth that will assist Havis in continuing to strengthen its position in the Utility marketplace.
"The Havis reputation for manufacturing durable and versatile mobile office solutions domestically made joining the team an easy decision," says Lon. "I look forward to supporting Havis expand into the Utility marketplace by driving growth and maintaining strong relationships with key industry partners and end users."

Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001 certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies, and mobile professionals. For more than 90 years, our mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products built to the highest safety and quality standards. The Havis patent and trademark portfolio demonstrates a commitment to developing innovative products and solutions for mobile industries worldwide. Havis currently employs more than 300 people, with headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, and across the globe. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.
