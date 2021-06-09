MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Faith the Currency of a Different World: Teachings in understanding how to transact in good faith": a potent narrative of the importance of faith and dedication to God. "Faith the Currency of a Different World: Teachings in understanding how to transact in good faith" is the creation of published author Hayden Patrick, born in the twin island republic of Trinidad and Tobago, spent most of his life in Saint Lucia, and currently resides in Guyana, where he works as the Ass., VP of Operations of a regional company.
Patrick shares, "Faith, sure you can define it, but do you really know what it is? Moreover, what has your faith done for you lately? The Bible teaches that, without faith, it is impossible to please God; and rooted in the heart of every Christian is the desire to please God, yet many Christians struggle to put faith to work in their daily lives.
"The author dissects faith using a secular, legalistic slant and presents a unique perspective on the merits of the Christian version of the doctrine. Using the art of storytelling, some of which are fictional, others true, many of the dimensions of faith are bought to life. Faith is given transactional value and is treated as the cornerstone on which the entire Christian faith is built. Light on theology but heavy on practical, digestible messages, you can't avoid having the 'I never thought of it that way' moments. It's funny too, which is not expected in a book that tackles the seriousness of theologically debatable topics.
"The stories are refreshing and relatable and capture the imagination as you read. The book guides, instructs, and has a conversational dimension that keeps you engaged."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hayden Patrick's new book is a compelling discussion of faith as an active and engaging function of the world.
Written during a time of fasting and deep spiritual growth, Patrick encourages readers to reflect and develop their spirituality and cultivate a deep faith in God's plan.
