HAVERTOWN, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the market's only venture catalyst, Leverage Health continues our mission to transform the U.S healthcare industry as we dramatically accelerate the growth of our portfolio companies and our own. It's with this goal in mind, that we're pleased to welcome Kevin Ryan as Executive Vice President.
Kevin brings Leverage Health over 25 years of experience launching creative business models and driving operational efficiencies at some of the industry's most recognized companies. He's enthusiastic about improving care and eliminating waste by supporting innovators that bring about health equity and improved clinical outcomes.
He joins us after a 16-year career as an executive at Change Healthcare, where, most recently, he was responsible for strategic partnerships across the enterprise within the corporate development organization. Prior to Change Healthcare, Kevin played a key role in business development at McKesson (which merged into Change Healthcare). Kevin started his career in the public health service and has worked across consulting organizations, service providers, and HIT companies supporting payers, providers, and government entities.
With a track record of introducing and executing strategies that drive growth and innovation in intensively competitive markets, Kevin excels at working in a team environment and aligns fully with our mission. "Kevin Ryan's strong leadership and executive skills," says Richard Lungen, Founder and Managing Member of Leverage Health, "make Kevin an ideal addition to our strategy and business development team."
About Leverage Health – Leverage Health is a venture catalyst driving U.S. healthcare forward. We leverage the vision of industry leaders and the spark of innovation to streamline systems, increase revenues, and improve patients' lives. Our long history of success is a direct result of our portfolio company selection process combined with our unmatched sales and business development capabilities, our collective industry knowledge, and our deep relationships with payors. This combination makes us the go-to people for industry-changing solutions. Visit https://leveragehealth.com/
