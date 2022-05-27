HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates Healthjump is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthjump, a leading provider of data handling for electronic health records (EHRs) and other medical data, today announced the Healthjump Data Management Platform hosted at Amazon Web Services (AWS) has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.
HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the Healthjump Data Management Platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Healthjump in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
"Healthjump is committed to the success of our partners that look to improve patient outcomes, make it easier for healthcare providers to do their jobs, or for individuals in need to receive timely care, all while ensuring the utmost data security and privacy." said Cliff Cavanaugh, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Healthjump. "Health data needs to be more liquid across the entire care continuum and we're making this possible, as safe and secure as possible. This is why we are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification."
"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "The fact that Healthjump has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."
Healthjump is driving interoperability efforts within the world of healthcare. The company manages the collection, storage, and movement of clinical and financial data between EHRs, applications, and healthcare organizations.
The company's innovative approach and unrivaled technology are accompanied by a singularity of mission. Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Cliff Cavanaugh, faced continuous challenges with patient data and electronic health records as a close family member walked through chronic illness. Teaming with co-founders Martin Aboitiz and Jim Rowland, they developed the most robust solution for collecting complete clinical and financial practice data across multiple EHR systems. They reduced a months-long, arduous, and labor-intensive integration process with a single-point solution that installs at a practice within minutes.
