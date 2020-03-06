KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's Senior Living and Health Care environments, prevention and care of residents and patients is a priority. Access to telehealth and telemedicine via ubiquitous and reliable network and Internet connectivity is an absolute must-have and no longer an "optional" amenity. Caregivers, families, doctors, nurses, and facility staff must have immediate and uninterrupted connectivity to ensure the highest levels of care available.
To help in this focused battle against COVID-19, HealthSignals will provide, at no cost to new Subscribers, a full 12 months of 24/7 maintenance and monitoring of their Medical Grade WiFi® platform for new Agreements signed between March 5, 2020 and June 30, 2020. This offer is for any CCRC*, ALF, SNF or LTPAC facility.
This offer applies to HealthSignals Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) offering or Capital projects.
Any facility that does not have a robust campus-wide Wi-Fi service operating throughout their community is eligible and encouraged to take advantage of this offer. Providing your residents with access to their medical providers anywhere on campus may help prevent the spread of sickness.
From Healthcare IT News: "Access to care is an essential barrier to addressing public health crises, and telehealth can play a critical role by offering a safe and cost-effective means of identifying and responding to public health needs." – Nancy Pelosi
From the CDC:
To prepare first responders, healthcare providers and health systems for potential spread of COVID-19, the CDC recommended "leveraging existing telehealth tools to direct people to the right level of healthcare for their medical needs." https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/preparing-communities.html
From National Law Review: The Role of Telehealth In COVID-19 Response Efforts
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
"Healthcare providers have a unique and pressing opportunity to offer telehealth services to potential COVID-19 patients." https://www.natlawreview.com/article/role-telehealth-covid-19-response-efforts
About HealthSignals®, LLC:
HealthSignals® focuses on technology solutions for the 360o needs of Senior Living and LTPAC communities. Our Fiber360-WiFi platform uniquely integrates Fiber and Wi-Fi to create a Medical Grade Wi-Fi® utility; SeniorConnect360 focuses on VoIP and Cellular boost for In-Building Solutions.
