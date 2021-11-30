MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Flesh and Ash": a moving tale that explores the resiliency and determination of the human spirit. "Flesh and Ash" is the creation of published author Heather Jodzio, a step parent of two adult daughters and grandmother to six, she has been widowed four years following a twenty-five-year marriage.
Jodzio shares, "This is the tale of a young woman forced to endure life alone after a long, wonderful marriage. She braves many challenges and a wide assortment of surprises and disasters, including a huge storm that flooded her home just mere months after losing her husband. Experience her dating mishaps as she searches for love online. Some fun, some heartbreaking, some poignant, some pungent. All of them providing a story to tell. Share these adventures with her as she navigates through rebuilding her home and life while exploring the singles scene in Southwest Texas. Readers will be drawn into scenarios of the life of others and encounter her quirky personality. This is her story of discovering strength in unique ways while hoping to find love again."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Heather Jodzio's new book will catch readers' attention from the first page as they discover a heartfelt tale of loss and hope.
From losing a beloved husband to beginning to dabble in the dating scene again, readers will experience the highs and lows of learning how to rebuild after tragedy.
