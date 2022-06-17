"Good Health Starts at Home" from Christian Faith Publishing author Heather L. Soucey, NP is an educational opportunity to learn better skills for improving and maintaining overall wellness.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Good Health Starts at Home": an encouraging approach to personal care. "Good Health Starts at Home" is the creation of published author Heather L. Soucey, NP, a Christian nurse practitioner with over thirty years of medical experience. Soucey is certified as an adult geriatric primary care nurse practitioner by the American Nursing Credentialing Center and Functional Medicine.
Soucey shares, "Good health starts individually, and the author is dedicated to helping people stay out of the doctor's office and the hospital. This book will teach you how to start on your health journey and control the trajectory of your health. With over thirty years of experience in the medical field, you will learn from a health-care provider how she stays healthy and out of the doctor's office. She is also dedicated to helping individuals do the same."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Heather L. Soucey, NP's new book offers readers a powerful message of the importance of being aware and maintaining one's health.
Soucey draws from over thirty years of experience within the medical field to present readers with a helpful resource and passionate message of encouragement.
Consumers can purchase "Good Health Starts at Home" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Good Health Starts at Home," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
