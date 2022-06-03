"Preschooled" from Christian Faith Publishing author Heather Ruterbories is a lighthearted collection of conversations that expresses an appreciation for the carefree and imaginative days of preschool.
MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Preschooled": a fun and entertaining read. "Preschooled" is the creation of published author Heather Ruterbories, a loving mother of five who has been an educator for over thirty years. Ruterbories owns and operates Happy Hearts Preschool and resides in the beautiful mountains of Colorado.
Ruterbories shares, "Ah, the good old days of preschool, where the main goal was to play, learn, and have fun. The days of free thinking and saying out loud whatever came to your mind.
"Come join us as we experience those carefree days again with a collection of hilarious, unfiltered quotes from preschool students at Happy Hearts Preschool. Come and get 'preschooled!'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Heather Ruterbories's new book will have readers laughing from the first page as they witness the riotous phrases from the mouths of young children.
Ruterbories love of preschool-age students is apparent within the pages of this charming and witty work.
Consumers can purchase "Preschooled" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Preschooled," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
