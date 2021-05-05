MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Make Your Dream Life": a charming motivational for children and parents. "Make Your Dream Life" is the creation of published author, Heather Vincent, a devoted mother and military wife, with illustrations by Victoria Maung, a medical illustrator.
The story revolves around asking children, "How do you want to live when you grow up?" instead of asking them "What do you want to be when you grow up?" In changing this one question, we open up a whole new world of possibilities for our children. In the story, there is a very entrepreneur-based family that passes on important principles to their daughter. Things like the importance of working hard and helping others is mentioned continuously. We also introduce vision boards to children and their importance. It is an empowering story for people of all ages.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vincent's new book encourages parents to ask important questions to help their children grow into successful, happy adults.
With engrossing illustrations and an intelligent writing style, this title is certain to get families talking about their hopes and dreams for the future.
View a synopsis of "Make Your Dream Life" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Make Your Dream Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Make Your Dream Life", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing